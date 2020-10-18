Florida's coronavirus numbers on Sunday – and the human toll behind these numbers we are all getting too used to seeing

If you are a sensible person, you can probably guess what happened next. But if you're not — if you, too, feel we shouldn't let the virus stop us from living our lives, or maybe you're just tired of reading these dry lists of numbers that journalists compile from state agencies — read on.
Green doesn't know who had it first, but after that weekend, all six left with it.
"Six infections turned into nine. Nine went up to 14."
Green spent days in the hospital. His father-in-law's mother passed away, never knowing her son was fighting for his life in the hospital room next door. "On the day of her funeral, five more family members tested positive." Then his father-in-law passed away too. He "could only have 10 people at the funeral, and I didn’t make that list."
This is a man who thought the virus was a media hoax, called it a “scamdemic.” And now: "This virus, I can’t escape it. It’s torn up our family. It’s all over my Facebook. It’s the election. It’s Trump. It’s what I keep thinking about. How many people would have gotten sick if I’d never hosted that weekend?"
Good question.
Good question.

I have no answers, but I do have three pieces of advice: 1. Subscribe to the Washington Post; it's only $1 for three months and it's worth so much more than that (even if Bezos would rather build a gated community on the moon than use his personal Amazon fortune to help us here on this planet). 2. Wear a damn mask. 3. VOTE. And now, the numbers:
