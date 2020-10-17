Baby Trump can't get enough of Tampa: The return of Don Jr.

Fox News owner Rupert Murdoch thinks Trump is in for a landslide loss, and that’s probably sent 45’s re-election campaign scrambling. It’s also probably why Don. Jr. — who was just in town a week ago when Proud Boys showed up at a rally in Tampa — is already coming back to Tampa Bay.
The president’s website shows Jr. appearing at a MAGA event happening tomorrow, Friday, Oct. 16 at 3 p.m. at Quaker Steak and Lube, a Pinellas Park restaurant technically located at 10400 49th St. N. in Clearwater.
The website adds that folks hoping to catch
COVID-19, er, the president’s first-born, stump for daddy “may only register up to (2) tickets per mobile number per event” and that tickets are allotted on a first-come, first-served basis.
Florida Democrats have a 400,000-ballot lead, and Floridian approval of the president is tanking, but 2020 is uncharted territory, so don’t be surprised if the MAGA-faithful throw all your jokes back in your face after the election.
This story first appeared in our sister paper Creative Loafing Tampa.
