HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, October 16, 2020

Bloggytown

Baby Trump can't get enough of Tampa: The return of Don Jr.

Posted By on Fri, Oct 16, 2020 at 11:40 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY DAVE DECKER
  • Photo by Dave Decker

Fox News owner Rupert Murdoch thinks Trump is in for a landslide loss, and that’s probably sent 45’s re-election campaign scrambling. It’s also probably why Don. Jr. — who was just in town a week ago when Proud Boys showed up at a rally in Tampa — is already coming back to Tampa Bay.

The president’s website shows Jr. appearing at a MAGA event happening tomorrow, Friday, Oct. 16 at 3 p.m. at Quaker Steak and Lube, a Pinellas Park restaurant technically located at 10400 49th St. N. in Clearwater.

The website adds that folks hoping to catch COVID-19, er, the president’s first-born, stump for daddy “may only register up to (2) tickets per mobile number per event” and that tickets are allotted on a first-come, first-served basis.

Florida Democrats have a 400,000-ballot lead, and Floridian approval of the president is tanking, but 2020 is uncharted territory, so don’t be surprised if the MAGA-faithful throw all your jokes back in your face after the election.

This story first appeared in our sister paper Creative Loafing Tampa.


Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

  |  

More Blogs »

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida cat utterly unimpressed by alligator knocking on the door Read More

  2. Florida's medical board affirms law requiring written consent for pelvic exams (good), but they say it only applies to women (huh?) Read More

  3. Florida men prove that indoor sports and other 'intense physical activity' can be superspreader events Read More

  4. At the end of Florida's voter registration period, Republicans narrowed the gap to almost equal registered Democrats Read More

  5. Last weekend Orlando lost Sam Singhaus and Miss Sammy: two shining stars who just happened to share the same body Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 14, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation