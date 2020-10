Orlando dive bar institution Wally's Mill's Avenue Liquors to reopen this weekend

click image Photo courtesy Wally's Facebook

Like a Mills 50 bat-signal, the familiar neon of beloved Orlando dive bar Wally's will light up the sky again. Wally's Mill's Avenue Liquors opens its doors this weekend after a lengthy pandemic hibernation with a new team behind the bar and at the wheel (metaphorically on that last part).Dormant since late March when all nightlife in the city closed, Wally's is back, with a grand reopening this Saturday. At the helm of the bar this time around is Pete Downing of Da Kine Poke along with the Orion Hospitality Group, according to Bungalower Downing – who also runs Market on Magnolia – and Orion – the ownership group behind Swigg’s Orlando, Fuel Orlando, Nona Social, and Stokes (the artist formerly known as Frosty's) – seem so far to have a grasp on what worked at Wally's, while still moving forward with some changes.So the jukebox and stiff pours will be returning,there's a patio now in the old parking lot space with a larger one in the planning stages (but that's just smart thinking during a pandemic) along with other planned build-outs. You still can't smoke indoors anymore but you can smoke on the patio Downing and Orion Hospitality will be following in the footsteps of a somewhat ill-fated effort to class up and reinvent the dive bar in June of 2019, with the bar's marketing director saying at the time that neu-Wally's would be like "if the Guesthouse and Will's Pub had a baby."But it would seem that their clientele really didn't want that any of that. Almost immediately, Orlando attorney and OG Wally's supporter John Morgan panned it , taking to Instagram to say, "They say you can never go back. I‘m afraid it’s true. #RIPWallys." And things never were quite the same.Can you go back home again? Find out when Wally's opens on Saturday, Oct. 17 at 5 p.m.