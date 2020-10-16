HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Friday, October 16, 2020

Local hip-hop collective Grand Collab announce virtual birthday show for EyeQ, release new music

Posted By on Fri, Oct 16, 2020 at 2:43 PM

click image EyeQ - PHTOO COURTESY EYEQ/FACEBOOK
  • Phtoo courtesy EyeQ/Facebook
  • EyeQ
The musicians behind Orlando hip-hop collective Grand Collab/Beermoney Unltd. are keeping so creatively busy during the pandemic that it can be hard to keep up with their happening. The last few weeks alone have seen new music released by DJ Stranger and the announcement of a Twitch birthday show for local MC EyeQ later this month.

On Friday, Oct., 23, at 10 p.m., the Grand Collab and Bytes an Beats are throwing a virtual birthday party for EyeQ ("Best Hip-Hop Act" in OW's 2018 Best of Orlando). EyeQ's Bornday Bash! will feature sets from Agent Rose, O_Super, the Grand Collab Allstars, and of course the guest of honor himself.



The show can be viewed live next Friday on the Grand Collab's Twitch channel.

Additionally, another of the members of the Grand Collab, resident turtablist DJ Stranger, released new album titled Needlework on Oct. 6. Featuring guest spots from Shinobi Stalin, WordChemist, and Open Campain, check it out on Bandcamp right here …


The video for "Tekward's Island" came first as a teaser at the end of September, an animated cut-up that captures the mood of the densely-layered boom-bap anthem perfectly.

Watch "Tekward's Island" below …



