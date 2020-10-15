Thursday, October 15, 2020
Tampa trio La Lucha to play the Timcucua Arts Foundation house this weekend
By Matthew Moyer
on Thu, Oct 15, 2020 at 11:52 AM
Photo courtesy Timucua Arts Foundation/Facebook
Live music returns to the Timucua Arts Foundation house in more ways than one this weekend!
Eclectic young Tampa jazz trio La Lucha are headed to the Timucua house this Sunday to to play a livestream show. Expect a heady sonic brew as they showcase material from their new album
, Everybody Wants to Rule the World
.
Though originally intended as just an online performance, Timucua organizers have started to welcome audiences back into the house on an extremely limited basis – as in 12 for the whole venue.
Further, we've been told by a trusted comrade who's attended an event or two here under the new rules that they're doing it right as far as safety and distancing. So you might be able to check out this one IRL too, if seats remain.
La Lucha plays the Timucua Arts Foundation
house on Sunday, Oct. 18, at 7:30 p.m. The show will be livestreamed here
. Donations can be made here for tickets
. Contact the venue for in-person availability of remaining seats.
Stream/download Everybody Wants to Rule the World
below …
