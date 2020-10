Orlando Forum of Fear offers a 'haunted dinner experience' before its Tunnel of the Damned Halloween maze

click to enlarge photo by Rob Bartlett

Trina Gregory-Propst of Se7en Bites Bakery helped design the menu and created the Black Forest cake dessert

We've already told you about Tunnel of the Damned , the haunt designed by theme park vets Patrick Braillard and Kim Gromoll that's turning the Orlando Forum into the Forum of Fear all month. But there's more, for those who like to approach scares with a full stomach ...an intense "haunted dinner experience," takes place at the Orlando Forum of Fear through Oct. 31. Guests will dine on an immersive four-course meal in a Victorian dining room, after which they'll enter the Tunnel of the Damned haunted maze.The four-course meal includes a choice of mains: beef Wellington with wild mushroom bordelaise sauce, Cornish game hen with blackberry sauce, Norwegian salmon filet or portobello mushroom “steak.” Dessert is, of course, Black Forest cake: a crispy meringue base, chocolate cake, sour cherry gastrique and white chocolate Chantilly crème. The menu was designed by Git-N-Messy's Chuck Cobb and Trina Gregory-Propst of Se7en Bites. Cost is $87.50. Visit darkseance.com for more information and tickets.