HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

October 15, 2020 Blogs

Email
Print
Share

Orange County Health Services is giving free flu shots at Barnett Park on Colonial this week 

By
click image PHOTO COURTESY ORANGE COUNTY HEALTH SERVICES
  • Photo courtesy Orange County Health Services
The Orange County Heath Services Department is offering free drive-thru flu shots at Barnett Park on Colonial from Wednesday through Friday this week.

The shots will be available for Orange County residents on Oct. 14-16 from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at Barnett Park (4801 W. Colonial Drive) each day.



No proof of insurance is required to get the vaccine, but you must be 12-years of age or older.

Before you head off to get your shot, health officials suggest you schedule an appointment in advance, just to be on the safe side.

It's easy to overlook other health concerns in the middle of a pandemic, but the CDC strongly recommends getting your flu vaccine, as this year's flu season has the potential to be a tough one.

To view other upcoming local free flu shot events courtesy of the Florida Department of Health, visit their Events page here.

Alternately, FluFreeFlorida.com has continually updated information on more free vaccine sites.


_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Related Locations

  • Barnett Park

    • 4801 W. Colonial Drive West

Speaking of...

Latest in Blogs

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Last weekend Orlando lost Sam Singhaus and Miss Sammy: two shining stars who just happened to share the same body Read More

  2. Florida cat utterly unimpressed by alligator knocking on the door Read More

  3. With nearly 2 million ballots already cast, Democrats have a big lead in early voting totals thus far Read More

  4. UCF reports record spike in new coronavirus cases this week Read More

  5. In Trump's speech to Florida economic clubs, he says 'the American dream will be gone' if Biden wins Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 14, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation