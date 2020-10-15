Thursday, October 15, 2020
Mennello Museum hosts women's suffrage exhibit 'Votes for Women' through Election Day
By Matthew Moyer
on Thu, Oct 15, 2020 at 10:58 AM
click to enlarge
Photo courtesy the Mennello Museum
Detail from 'College Women Picketing in Front of the White House, 1917'
Just in time for the 2020 election, the Mennello Museum of American Art is hosting the Smithsonian's traveling and
virtual exhibition Votes for Women: A Portrait Of Persistence
Starting on Wednesday, Oct. 14, and running through Election Day on Nov. 3, this poster exhibition will be open for free viewing on the Mennello's front porch during business hours, or for round-the-clock eyes virtually
Based on the National Portrait Gallery's larger exhibition, Votes for Women
is a visual survey of the women's suffrage moment in the United States, a still-striking collection of photos and historical documents
On the 100th anniversary of the Nineteenth Amendment that guaranteed women the right to vote – and an election year where voter disenfranchisement is all too real – it's worth looking back to look forward.
Tags: Mennello Museum, Voting, Election, Art, History, Suffrage, Women, Smithsonian, Votes for Women, Image
