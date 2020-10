Mennello Museum hosts women's suffrage exhibit 'Votes for Women' through Election Day

click to enlarge Photo courtesy the Mennello Museum

Detail from 'College Women Picketing in Front of the White House, 1917'

Just in time for the 2020 election, the Mennello Museum of American Art is hosting the Smithsonian's travelingvirtual exhibition Votes for Women: A Portrait Of Persistence Starting on Wednesday, Oct. 14, and running through Election Day on Nov. 3, this poster exhibition will be open for free viewing on the Mennello's front porch during business hours, or for round-the-clock eyes virtually Based on the National Portrait Gallery's larger exhibition,is a visual survey of the women's suffrage moment in the United States, a still-striking collection of photos and historical documentsOn the 100th anniversary of the Nineteenth Amendment that guaranteed women the right to vote – and an election year where voter disenfranchisement is all too real – it's worth looking back to look forward.