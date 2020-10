Plaza Live to launch outdoors 'Front Porch Concerts' series on Thursday

click image Photos courtesy Oak Hill Drifters/Facebook

The Plaza Live has revealed plans for a series of outdoor Front Porch Concerts that will keep Thursdays – and a couple of Fridays – nice and loud in the Milk District once again.Kicking off next week with a show by local soul squad CeCe Teneal & Soul Kamotion, these gigs will be a weekly "weekend warm-up" affair with a stellar cast of local musicians. Shows run through mid-December.CeCe Teneal & Soul KamotionBeemoNew Orleans Brass BrandKalinka POP'eretta's Haunted KabaretOak Hill DriftersPer Danielsson QuartetKalinka PopThe 502'sKalinka KlezmerFood trucks will be on site for these shows, and the Plaza Bar will be open for business.Plaza Live 'Front Porch Concert' tickets are sold in groups/pods – $30 for 2, $60 for 4, etc. – and seating is assigned so that these events can be properly socially distanced. Purchase tickets here