The Heard

Wednesday, October 14, 2020

The Heard

Plaza Live to launch outdoors 'Front Porch Concerts' series on Thursday

Posted By on Wed, Oct 14, 2020 at 5:00 AM

click image PHOTOS COURTESY OAK HILL DRIFTERS/FACEBOOK
  • Photos courtesy Oak Hill Drifters/Facebook
The Plaza Live has revealed plans for a series of outdoor Front Porch Concerts that will keep Thursdays – and a couple of Fridays – nice and loud in the Milk District once again.

Kicking off next week with a show by local soul squad CeCe Teneal & Soul Kamotion, these gigs will be a weekly "weekend warm-up" affair with a stellar cast of local musicians. Shows run through mid-December.



Thursday, Oct. 15: CeCe Teneal & Soul Kamotion
Thursday, Oct. 22: Beemo
Thursday, Oct. 29: New Orleans Brass Brand
Friday, Oct. 30: Kalinka POP'eretta's Haunted Kabaret
Thursday, Nov. 5: Oak Hill Drifters
Thursday, Nov. 12: Per Danielsson Quartet
Thursday, Nov. 19: Kalinka Pop
Thursday, Dec. 3: The 502's
Friday, Dec. 18: Kalinka Klezmer

Food trucks will be on site for these shows, and the Plaza Bar will be open for business.

Plaza Live 'Front Porch Concert' tickets are sold in groups/pods – $30 for 2, $60 for 4, etc. – and seating is assigned so that these events can be properly socially distanced. Purchase tickets here.


_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe

