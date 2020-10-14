Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Plaza Live to launch outdoors 'Front Porch Concerts' series on Thursday
By Matthew Moyer
on Wed, Oct 14, 2020 at 5:00 AM
Photos courtesy Oak Hill Drifters/Facebook
The Plaza Live
has revealed plans for a series of outdoor Front Porch Concerts
that will keep Thursdays – and a couple of Fridays – nice and loud in the Milk District once again.
Kicking off next week with a show by local soul squad CeCe Teneal & Soul Kamotion, these gigs will be a weekly "weekend warm-up" affair with a stellar cast of local musicians. Shows run through mid-December.
Thursday, Oct. 15:
CeCe Teneal & Soul Kamotion
Thursday, Oct. 22:
Beemo
Thursday, Oct. 29:
New Orleans Brass Brand
Friday, Oct. 30:
Kalinka POP'eretta's Haunted Kabaret
Thursday, Nov. 5:
Oak Hill Drifters
Thursday, Nov. 12:
Per Danielsson Quartet
Thursday, Nov. 19:
Kalinka Pop
Thursday, Dec. 3:
The 502's
Friday, Dec. 18:
Kalinka Klezmer
Food trucks will be on site for these shows, and the Plaza Bar will be open for business.
Plaza Live 'Front Porch Concert' tickets are sold in groups/pods – $30 for 2, $60 for 4, etc. – and seating is assigned so that these events can be properly socially distanced. Purchase tickets here
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.
