The Heard

Wednesday, October 14, 2020

The Heard

Orlando's Violectric to perform outdoors holiday show at Lake Eola Park in December

Wed, Oct 14, 2020 at 2:19 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY VIOLECTRIC
  • Photo courtesy Violectric
Orlando classical-pop crossover artists Violectric will be hosting their 8th annual 'Violectric Holiday Show' outdoors at Lake Eola Park in December

The show will mark the first time Violectric has played together on a stage since early in 2020, and you can expect their usual melange of classic rock and pop hits, along with a selection of holiday tunes.



“It’s our first show coming out of quarantine, and we couldn’t be any happier that it’s our beloved holiday show,” says Violectric founding member Michelle Jones. “After a very challenging year, we cannot wait to deliver the best live holiday rock strings show in Central Florida.”

The Violectric Holiday Show happens at the Walt Disney Amphitheatre at Lake Eola Park on Saturday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. The show is free and open to all.

Seating capacity for the show will be pared down to 50 percent at the Amphitheatre, but if you don't feel like being that close up, the performance will be simulcast all around Lake Eola on the night.

The holiday show is a collaboration with the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando to make the concert pet-friendly so feel free to bring your pooch – and they won't even be counted against total show capacity.



_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe

