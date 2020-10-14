Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Orlando's most haunt-tastic dance/theater troupe, Phantasmagoria, returns just in time for Halloween
By Matthew Moyer
on Wed, Oct 14, 2020 at 7:12 PM
click to enlarge
-
Image courtesy Phantasmagoria producers
Orlando's most haunt-tastic dance/theater troupe, Phantasmagoria, returns just in time for Halloween with a streaming "multi-city tour" for their new and very timely plague-themed production Thursday, Oct. 15, through Sunday, Oct. 18.
Phantasmagoria XI: Plague Tales
is a seasonal undertaking telling five new "tales of terror" by means of spoken word, dance, aerial arts and puppetry, fire dancing, and even a "Plague Maiden." Expect spooky spectacle of the highest level and sexy face coverings — if anyone can make masks alluring, it's Phantasmagoria.
Visit phantasmagoriaorlando.com
for times, tickets and livestream URLs.
