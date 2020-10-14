HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, October 14, 2020

The Gist

Orlando's most haunt-tastic dance/theater troupe, Phantasmagoria, returns just in time for Halloween

Posted By on Wed, Oct 14, 2020 at 7:12 PM

click to enlarge IMAGE COURTESY PHANTASMAGORIA PRODUCERS
  • Image courtesy Phantasmagoria producers

Orlando's most haunt-tastic dance/theater troupe, Phantasmagoria, returns just in time for Halloween with a streaming "multi-city tour" for their new and very timely plague-themed production Thursday, Oct. 15, through Sunday, Oct. 18.

Phantasmagoria XI: Plague Tales is a seasonal undertaking telling five new "tales of terror" by means of spoken word, dance, aerial arts and puppetry, fire dancing, and even a "Plague Maiden." Expect spooky spectacle of the highest level and sexy face coverings — if anyone can make masks alluring, it's Phantasmagoria.



Visit phantasmagoriaorlando.com for times, tickets and livestream URLs.


Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. UCF reports record spike in new coronavirus cases this week Read More

  2. Last weekend Orlando lost Sam Singhaus and Miss Sammy: two shining stars who just happened to share the same body Read More

  3. Trump rises from hospital bed to rally in Florida, threatens to give 'big, fat kiss' to 'the guys and the beautiful women' Read More

  4. Orlando dance music label Back Door Records releases benefit compilation 'Northern Shelter' Read More

  5. With nearly 2 million ballots already cast, Democrats have a big lead in early voting totals thus far Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 14, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation