HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, October 14, 2020

Bloggytown

Florida cat utterly unimpressed by alligator knocking on the door

Posted By on Wed, Oct 14, 2020 at 4:34 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY ED WARDELL/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Ed Wardell/Facebook
A cat peering out of its Sarasota home was unimpressed with the alligator it saw on the other side.

A post on Facebook on Oct. 3 from Sarasota resident Ed Wardell showed a massive alligator unsuccessfully attempting to climb the home’s front door, with its underbelly pressed against the glass. The resident’s cat stood on the other side, fixated with the attempt.



The post has been shared more than 98,000 times on Facebook as of today.

It’s not known at this point whether the alligator was captured, and Creative Loafing has reached out to Ed Wardell for updates.

Typically, alligators that are removed from their capture site will try to return there again, so they’re usually relocated to remote areas where they would not encounter people. These areas have pre-existing alligator populations and an established social structure, says the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

It’s not unusual for alligators to try to break into homes. This past February, a seven-footer broke into a garage in North Port, Florida, and in May of last year, an 11-footer smashed through the window of a Clearwater woman’s home.

Alligators are common in all of Florida’s 67 counties, and the state currently has roughly 1.3 million, according to the state FWC.



This story first appeared on our sister paper's site, Creative Loafing Tampa.


Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. UCF reports record spike in new coronavirus cases this week Read More

  2. Trump rises from hospital bed to rally in Florida, threatens to give 'big, fat kiss' to 'the guys and the beautiful women' Read More

  3. Orlando dance music label Back Door Records releases benefit compilation 'Northern Shelter' Read More

  4. Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center to screen 'Rocky Horror Picture Show' right before Halloween Read More

  5. Florida House Speaker denies coronavirus death toll; critics call it an attempt to 'downplay the pandemic' Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 14, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation