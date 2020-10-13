HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Bloggytown

Tuesday, October 13, 2020

Bloggytown

Trump rises from hospital bed to rally in Florida, threatens to give 'big, fat kiss' to 'the guys and the beautiful women'

Posted By on Tue, Oct 13, 2020 at 11:56 AM

click image Picture of health - PHOTO COURTESY WHITE HOUSE/FLICKR
  • Photo courtesy White House/Flickr
  • Picture of health
On the eve of his in-person return to the campaign trail in – yay – Central Florida on Monday, President Trump called in to radio host and Presidential Medal of Freedom winner Rush Limbaugh's "virtual rally" several days before to spread the good news of his miraculous recovery from COVID-19

“You know, I was not in the greatest of shape," said Trump during the radio "rally" on Friday. "A day later I was fine, maybe perfect, but I was fine. But a couple of days later, now I’m free. You know, I feel perfect."



Speaking about the experimental antibody treatment developed by Regeneron that he was given by his medical team, Trump claimed it was a cure for COVID-19.

“I’m just saying that we have something that will cure this now," Trump claimed. "And without us, without Trump administration, this would never have happened,”

Trump said later on in the interview that hundreds of thousands of vials are en route to hospitals all around the country, even as Regeneron CEO Leonard Schleifer appeared on the CBS program Face the Nation a day or so later to do some damage control and throw cold water on the president's baseless statements.

"The president's case is a case of one, and that's what we call a case report, and it is evidence of what's happening, but it's kind of the weakest evidence that you can get," said Schleifer.

Moving forward, President Superspreader hit Sanford for a rally on Monday at the Orlando Sanford International Airport, where a throng of fans packed in tight to watch a maskless Trump throw masks into the crowd paper-towel-style and hold forth yet again about his immunity to COVID-19.

“I went through it. Now they say I’m immune. I feel so powerful,” Trump ranted, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

“I’ll walk into the audience. I’ll walk in there. I’ll kiss everyone in that audience. I’ll kiss the guys and the beautiful women. Everybody. I’ll just give you a big fat kiss.”

Trump plans to hold additional rallies in Pennsylvania, Iowa, and North Carolina this week. On Monday afternoon, Trump's doctor Scott Conley claimed that the president had tested negative for COVID-19, but (obvious) serious questions about his health persist given Trump's continued evasiveness on whether he's actually being tested. And everything else he says.


_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

  |  

