Tuesday, October 13, 2020

Orlando dance music label Back Door Records releases benefit compilation 'Northern Shelter'

Posted By on Tue, Oct 13, 2020 at 12:29 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY BACK DOOR RECORDS/BANDCAMP
  • Photo courtesy Back Door Records/Bandcamp
Orlando-based electronic and dance music label Back Door Records has just released the benefit compilation album Northern Shelter, a fundraiser for U.S. border communities that features tracks from a loose collective of Miami- and Orlando-based DJs and producers.

The eight tracks on the album feature rising Florida beatmakers like Orlando's Blair Sound Design and Miami's Atomyard. A recent review on the Clubmap website said that the album "walks the lines between the more funky cuts of Deep House and a more raw classic House sound."



"We totally believe that these days music can be a powerful niche to help others, these are not easy days for the industry but we think artists are dedicating this time to create," said David Uribe, Back Door label boss and curator of Northern Shelter.

Uribe, who makes music under the moniker Dsum in addition to his sound engineer work, has been running Back Door Records since 2017, releasing music digitally and on cassette, CD and LP (mostly sold out from a quick browse of their Bandcamp merch page), usually with a Florida focus – check out the Florida Connection album for more evidence of that – and a strong sonic and aesthetic presence.

Back Door will be dedicating 50 percent of all sales of Northern Shelter to the Save the Children charity organization – the actual charity, not the QAnon weirdness, rest assured – and that includes proceeds from an exclusive T-shirt and cassette version of the album produced to further boost sales.

Stream and purchase Northern Shelter from the Bandcamp link below.


