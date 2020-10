Orlando dance music label Back Door Records releases benefit compilation 'Northern Shelter'

click image Photo courtesy Back Door Records/Bandcamp

Orlando-based electronic and dance music label Back Door Records has just released the benefit compilation album Northern Shelter , a fundraiser for U.S. border communities that features tracks from a loose collective of Miami- and Orlando-based DJs and producers.The eight tracks on the album feature rising Florida beatmakers like Orlando's Blair Sound Design and Miami's Atomyard. A recent review on the Clubmap website said that the album "walks the lines between the more funky cuts of Deep House and a more raw classic House sound.""We totally believe that these days music can be a powerful niche to help others, these are not easy days for the industry but we think artists are dedicating this time to create," said David Uribe, Back Door label boss and curator ofUribe, who makes music under the moniker Dsum in addition to his sound engineer work, has been running Back Door Records since 2017, releasing music digitally and on cassette, CD and LP (mostly sold out from a quick browse of their Bandcamp merch page), usually with a Florida focus – check out the Florida Connection album for more evidence of that – and a strong sonicBack Door will be dedicating 50 percent of all sales ofto the Save the Children charity organization – the actual charity, not the QAnon weirdness , rest assured – and that includes proceeds from an exclusive T-shirt and cassette version of the album produced to further boost sales.Stream and purchasefrom the Bandcamp link below.