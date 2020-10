Orlando's FusionFest unveils a pre-fest 'Virtual World' as part of November's event

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Fusion/Fest

The annual Orlando festival and multicultural showcase FusionFest on Tuesday revealed a new online component of their event this November dubbed "The Virtual World."For the benefit of those unable to make it out to the festival, The Virtual World gives people the ability to experience FusionFest in a unique way from the safety of their own homes.On the Friday afternoon before FusionFest starts downtown, online attendees can gather on the software platform Topia and explore a digital map of Orlando (illustrated by local artists) with their avatar, engaging with other users and activities at various points on the map landscape.“We are thrilled to offer virtual experiences and preview FusionFest this year. Our online platform, Topia, is the perfect way to create community connections without leaving the comforts of home (and turkey leftovers!),” said Virtual World curator Danielle Ziss in a press statement.FusionFest will take over the Seneff Arts Plaza at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts and Orlando City Hall Commons Plaza over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.FusionFest organizers say the event will be run according to CDC guidelines and research into best practices locally, according to event organizers. Masks required for everyone participating in the Fest (and face coverings will be made available for attendees). FusionFest's Virtual World takes place on Friday, Nov. 27, from 4-8 p.m. The IRL FusionFest happens in downtown Orlando on Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 28-29. The event is free but VIP passports can also be purchased for extra access.