Opera del Sol and Orlando Fringe to present virtual opera-burlesque hybrid 'Nightwear on Elm Street'

Local company Opera del Sol is teaming up with Orlando Fringe and some of our city's burlesque all-stars to present a creepy cabaret called " Nightwear on Elm Street " in November on the internets.A best-of-both-worlds situation combining the realms of burlesque and opera, "Nightwear" sees the return of Miss Foxy to Opera del Sol, this time joined by luminaries including Cabana Macabre, Sirena Rose, Nina Divina, and Tush.The performers will be backed by Opera del Sol’s studio artists and in-house pianist-composer Julian Bond on the night. The event promises a night of "glamour and gore," so get ready. "Nightwear on Elm Street" happens on a very appropriate Friday the 13th – Nov. 13, to be exact – in the virtual realm. A $10 ticket will get you access to the YouTube Premiere live video feed.