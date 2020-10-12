Monday, October 12, 2020
College Park Spark to showcase the sights, sounds and wares of the neighborhood in November
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Mon, Oct 12, 2020 at 3:25 PM
College Park Jazz Fest may have been called off for this year, but the area will still be hopping – socially distanced-style – during the College Park
Spark event that will run instead in November.
Running down Edgewater Drive from Par to Sheridan Blvd. – from Ollie’s Public House to Digress Wine, to put it another way – the outdoor affair will offer around 1.4 miles of leisurely strolling to take in the many restaurants and shops, and to check out musicians playing outside on Edgewater.
The event is free but attendees can purchase a "Spark Special” wristband eligible for discounts at participating businesses.
College Park Spark
happens on Saturday, Nov. 7, from 6-9 p.m.
