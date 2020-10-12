HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Monday, October 12, 2020

The Gist

College Park Spark to showcase the sights, sounds and wares of the neighborhood in November

Posted By on Mon, Oct 12, 2020 at 3:25 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY COLLEGE PARK MAIN STREET
  • Photo courtesy College Park Main Street
College Park Jazz Fest may have been called off for this year, but the area will still be hopping – socially distanced-style – during the College Park Spark event that will run instead in November.

Running down Edgewater Drive from Par to Sheridan Blvd. – from Ollie’s Public House to Digress Wine, to put it another way – the outdoor affair will offer around 1.4 miles of leisurely strolling to take in the many restaurants and shops, and to check out musicians playing outside on Edgewater.



The event is free but attendees can purchase a "Spark Special” wristband eligible for discounts at participating businesses.

College Park Spark happens on Saturday, Nov. 7, from 6-9 p.m.

_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. A mind-shatteringly large Burmese python was captured in Florida last week Read More

  2. Equality Florida says Jason Brodeur is 'trying to rewrite history' on the anti-gay bill he sponsored Read More

  3. Federal judge roasts Florida for 'perennially chaotic' elections, but rules against extending the voter registration deadline further Read More

  4. Neandertal genes may raise risk of severe COVID-19 — though they may protect against other diseases Read More

  5. Super Nintendo World is delayed but that's not stopping Universal from selling Mario-themed merch and food Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 7, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation