Friday, October 9, 2020

Orlando sushi fans, here's a sneak peek of the expanded Kabooki Sushi on Colonial Drive

Posted By on Fri, Oct 9, 2020 at 10:48 AM

click to enlarge Wall feature - PHOTO BY FAIYAZ KARA
  • Photo by Faiyaz Kara
  • Wall feature
Henry Moso, the local James Beard nominee for Rising Star Chef of the Year, has been spending a good part of the pandemic reinvesting into the future of Kabooki Sushi on East Colonial Drive.

Soon after opening Kabooki Sushi on Sand Lake Road, Moso began plotting out expansion plans for the original Kabooki Sushi and, now, the omakase hotspot is poised to reopen in its slick new digs.



And slick it is.

Moso, by the way, doesn't just expend his creative energy on food — he spends a good amount of it on restaurant (re)design, as the photos below will attest.

Kabooki Sushi v2.0, all 3,000 square feet of it, will open by the end of the month with a full liquor bar, lounge area and late-night menu (think innovative izakaya bites). Rachel Kapelner, former general manager at La Luce at the Hilton Bonnet Creek, will serve as Kabooki's GM, while Eddie Valladares, who spent the past five years at Seito Sushi Sand Lake, will serve as the restaurant's lead bartender.
click to enlarge Main dining room - PHOTO BY FAIYAZ KARA
  • Photo by Faiyaz Kara
  • Main dining room
click to enlarge Main dining room - PHOTO BY FAIYAZ KARA
  • Photo by Faiyaz Kara
  • Main dining room
click to enlarge Lighting shadow boxes/hexagonal marble tile - PHOTO BY FAIYAZ KARA
  • Photo by Faiyaz Kara
  • Lighting shadow boxes/hexagonal marble tile
click to enlarge Lounge seating/concrete tile floor/porcelain tile wall - PHOTO BY FAIYAZ KARA
  • Photo by Faiyaz Kara
  • Lounge seating/concrete tile floor/porcelain tile wall
click to enlarge Bar - PHOTO BY FAIYAZ KARA
  • Photo by Faiyaz Kara
  • Bar
click to enlarge Bar - PHOTO BY FAIYAZ KARA
  • Photo by Faiyaz Kara
  • Bar
click to enlarge Lounge area - PHOTO BY FAIYAZ KARA
  • Photo by Faiyaz Kara
  • Lounge area
click to enlarge Porcelain tile bar - PHOTO BY FAIYAZ KARA
  • Photo by Faiyaz Kara
  • Porcelain tile bar
click to enlarge Porcelain tiled sushi bar - PHOTO BY FAIYAZ KARA
  • Photo by Faiyaz Kara
  • Porcelain tiled sushi bar
click to enlarge Kabooki Sushi - PHOTO BY FAIYAZ KARA
  • Photo by Faiyaz Kara
  • Kabooki Sushi

Follow Kabooki Sushi on Instagram for all the latest.

