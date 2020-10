Orlando sushi fans, here's a sneak peek of the expanded Kabooki Sushi on Colonial Drive

click to enlarge Photo by Faiyaz Kara

Wall feature

Main dining room

Main dining room

Lighting shadow boxes/hexagonal marble tile

Lounge seating/concrete tile floor/porcelain tile wall

Bar

Bar

Lounge area

Porcelain tile bar

Porcelain tiled sushi bar

Kabooki Sushi

Henry Moso, the local James Beard nominee for Rising Star Chef of the Year, has been spending a good part of the pandemic reinvesting into the future of Kabooki Sushi on East Colonial Drive.Soon after opening Kabooki Sushi on Sand Lake Road , Moso began plotting out expansion plans for the original Kabooki Sushi and, now, the omakase hotspot is poised to reopen in its slick new digs.And slick it is.Moso, by the way, doesn't just expend his creative energy on food — he spends a good amount of it on restaurant (re)design, as the photos below will attest.Kabooki Sushi v2.0, all 3,000 square feet of it, will open by the end of the month with a full liquor bar, lounge area and late-night menu (think innovative izakaya bites). Rachel Kapelner, former general manager at La Luce at the Hilton Bonnet Creek, will serve as Kabooki's GM, while Eddie Valladares, who spent the past five years at Seito Sushi Sand Lake, will serve as the restaurant's lead bartender.Follow Kabooki Sushi on Instagram for all the latest.