Catch a streaming concert by Future Islands tonight and help out Orlando venue the Beacham

Indie rockers Future Islands will release their new album, As Long as You Are, Oct. 9 on 4AD. And as much as they'd surely like to take the album on the road, touring is off the table.
So they're gonna make lemonade out of lemons with a one-night-only worldwide livestream the night of the album's release from their Baltimore home base. Naturally they'll be playing a set heavy with tracks from the new album and older, road-tested hits too.
And – more good news – downtown Orlando venue the Beacham is the designated local affiliate for this event, so your dollars will help keep the lights on there. 10 p.m. EST, $15. noonchorus.com/fi-foundations
