Catch a streaming concert by Future Islands tonight and help out Orlando venue the Beacham

click to enlarge Future Islands photo by Justin Flythe

Indie rockers Future Islands will release their new album,, Oct. 9 on 4AD. And as much as they'd surely like to take the album on the road, touring is off the table.So they're gonna make lemonade out of lemons with a one-night-only worldwide livestream the night of the album's release from their Baltimore home base. Naturally they'll be playing a set heavy with tracks from the new album and older, road-tested hits too.And – more good news – downtown Orlando venue the Beacham is the designated local affiliate for this event, so your dollars will help keep the lights on there. 10 p.m. EST, $15. noonchorus.com/fi-foundations