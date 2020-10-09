HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

The Heard

Friday, October 9, 2020

The Heard

Catch a streaming concert by Future Islands tonight and help out Orlando venue the Beacham

Posted By on Fri, Oct 9, 2020 at 3:20 PM

click to enlarge FUTURE ISLANDS PHOTO BY JUSTIN FLYTHE
  • Future Islands photo by Justin Flythe
Indie rockers Future Islands will release their new album, As Long as You Are, Oct. 9 on 4AD. And as much as they'd surely like to take the album on the road, touring is off the table.

So they're gonna make lemonade out of lemons with a one-night-only worldwide livestream the night of the album's release from their Baltimore home base. Naturally they'll be playing a set heavy with tracks from the new album and older, road-tested hits too.



And – more good news – downtown Orlando venue the Beacham is the designated local affiliate for this event, so your dollars will help keep the lights on there. 10 p.m. EST, $15. noonchorus.com/fi-foundations





Tags: , , , ,

