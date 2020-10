International Drive restaurant Tapa Toro to host 'safe and savory' cooking class in October

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Tapa Toro

International Drive tapas joint Tapa Toro is branching out a bit, offering an on-site, limited-capacity cooking class to coincide with the very last day of Hispanic Heritage Month.The class is taking place at Tapa Toro on Thursday, Oct. 15, at 6:30 p.m.The menu to be both prepared and eaten in the course of the class will consist of cod and yuca croquettes, Cornish hen stuffed with chorizo, and an apple cinnamon tartlet.The class will be limited to 12 people, and safety measures in place include mandatory gloves and masks while cooking.When Orlando Weekly reviewed Tapa Toro back in 2016, we were impressed by the how the "classic and contemporary Spanish fare packs a wallop," stealing a line from Salvador Dali to rave that nearly every item on their menu had a "terrifying and edible beauty." So you'll be learning from skilled hands.More information on this cooking class and ticketing info can be found here