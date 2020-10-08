HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, October 8, 2020

Bloggytown

In battleground Florida, young BIPOC voters care more about the issues than the candidate

Posted By on Thu, Oct 8, 2020 at 4:00 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY KOSHU KUNII/UNSPLASH
  • Photo by Koshu Kunii/Unsplash
Young Black, Hispanic, Native American and Asian-American voters aren’t enthused about President Donald Trump or Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, according to research released this week by the Advancement Project.

But the research in key battleground states, including Florida, also showed that minority voters between ages 18 and 24 are more motivated to vote because of issues rather than candidates.



At the top of the list of reasons to vote is racial justice, a series of polls and focus groups conducted for the Advancement Project National Office’s Young Voters of Color Get Out the Vote campaign, dubbed “Vote. By Any Means Necessary.”

The surveys found that young minority voters respond best to “bold messages” centering on issues they care deeply about, such as racism and systemic inequality, as well as the coronavirus pandemic.

The Advancement Project released a “messaging guide” Wednesday to help other groups pump up turnout among young voters for the Nov. 3 election.

The takeaways from the research “are clear for us,” Advancement Project National Office Executive Director Judith Browne Dianis told reporters during a Zoom conference.

“For young voters of color, the 2020 election is not about the presidential candidate. It’s about the issues,” she said.

The research, which included focus groups in Florida, also showed that young voters of color “desperately need education” about voting, Dianis said.

The research found that “young people of color are widely pessimistic and personally grappling with our country’s mounting challenges,” the guide said.

“Few seem inspired by or engaged in the current political climate,” according to the guide.

The guide advised advocates to “acknowledge their disillusionment and the failure of political entities to effectively engage young voters.”

The Advancement Project also encouraged people not to shy away from talking about race and racial injustice.

Linking protesting and organizing with voting would also help encourage young voters of color to cast ballots, the research found.

“Translating images of recent protests to voting was very well-received including strong, vibrant images that visualized the victims of state violence,” the guide advised.

The research also suggested that using guilt as a motivator won’t work.

Emphasizing voting as a civic duty resonated the least with young voters of color.

Young Black and Hispanic voters “described voting as a choice and an action in which their community did not always feel welcome to participate,” the guide said.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Did a viral tweet from Ariana Grande crash Florida's voter registration site? Read More

  2. Fierce legal battle over medical marijuana continues in Florida, considered "one of the nation’s most lucrative markets" Read More

  3. Orlando bar license suspensions are lifted – welcome back, Mathers, Joysticks, Shots and Le Palace Otown Read More

  4. Thousands of Central Florida theme park employees are suddenly out of work. Here's a list of resources to help Read More

  5. Universal Orlando rolls out a new 'free days' ticket promotion for U.S. residents through the end of the year Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 7, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation