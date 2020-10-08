HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, October 8, 2020

Bloggytown

DeSantis says Trump will be back in politically crucial Florida 'very soon'

Posted By on Thu, Oct 8, 2020 at 3:38 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA THE WHITE HOUSE
  • Photo via the White House

Gov. Ron DeSantis expects Trump to soon be campaigning in his adopted home state after quarantining in the White House because of a COVID-19 diagnosis.

“I don’t have any firm details, but if I were a betting man, I’d bet you’ll see him very soon in Florida,” DeSantis said Tuesday during an appearance in The Villages.

Shortly before DeSantis’ comment, President Trump tweeted he’s “feeling great” and planned to be in Miami on Oct. 15 for the second presidential debate.

However, Trump’s tone turned on Thursday when the Commission on Presidential Debates announced the debate was going to be held online “to protect the health and safety of all involved.”

“I’m not going to do a virtual debate,” Trump said in an interview on the Fox Business channel.

Trump had to scrub a rally last Friday in Sanford after testing positive for the virus. Vice President Mike Pence will host a “Latinos for Trump” event at 1 p.m. Saturday at Central Christian University in Orlando, and then will appear at a 3:30 p.m. event in The Villages retirement community.

Pence’s visit will come after Donald Trump Jr. campaigns Thursday in Panama City Beach and Tampa and Eric Trump holds an event Friday in Jacksonville in support of their father.

Florida is widely viewed as a must-win state for Trump as he seeks re-election.

DeSantis has offered upbeat prognoses for the president and First Lady Melania Trump, who also tested positive for COVID-19.

“You know, if you look at how the disease affects different people in different age groups, I mean, I think Melania is somebody that is going to have like a 99.9 percent recovery rate. And when you get over 70, though, the rate’s a little bit lower than that,” DeSantis said last Friday while on the Drew Steele Radio show. “But I think someone like the president who doesn't have any significant comorbidities, I think he's going to be able to fight through it and be back for that second debate.”

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Did a viral tweet from Ariana Grande crash Florida's voter registration site? Read More

  2. Fierce legal battle over medical marijuana continues in Florida, considered "one of the nation’s most lucrative markets" Read More

  3. Orlando bar license suspensions are lifted – welcome back, Mathers, Joysticks, Shots and Le Palace Otown Read More

  4. Thousands of Central Florida theme park employees are suddenly out of work. Here's a list of resources to help Read More

  5. Universal Orlando rolls out a new 'free days' ticket promotion for U.S. residents through the end of the year Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 7, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation