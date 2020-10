After a five-month drought, money finally trickles in to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' re-election PAC

click image Photo courtesy Ron DeSantis/Facebook

For five months straight not a single soul donated a single red cent to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ re-election political committee, but now the streak has finally ended.According to a newly filed finance report , the Friends of Ron DeSantis brought in $60,000 in September. The majority of that sum came on Sept. 29 from Racetrac Petroleum, Inc., which donated $50,000. The remaining cash came from former one-term Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner, who now resides in a Key Largo mansion , who donated $5,000, and Palm Beach investor Joseph Umbach, who also donated $5,000.It was a hell of run. From April through August, the PAC collected literally zero donations, and the only money accrued was from interest on a bank account.But even with so little donor activity, DeSantis is far from broke. The committee still has about $7 million in cash on hand, according to finance reports.