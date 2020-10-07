HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Wednesday, October 7, 2020

Orlando organization NAMIGO marks Mental Illness Awareness Week with a slate of online events and presentations

Posted By on Wed, Oct 7, 2020 at 3:00 PM

click image The Wheel at ICON Park will go green this week - PHOTO COURTESY NAMIGO/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy NAMIGO/Facebook
  • The Wheel at ICON Park will go green this week
Local organization NAMIGO (National Alliance on Mental Illness Greater Orlando) is putting on a slate of virtual events to mark National Mental Illness Awareness Week – this very week – and this week/month/year the issues they're spotlighting are definitely more important than ever.

Every day this week there will be free online events and related happenings to spotlight mental health issues and access to resources and support here in Orlando.



The events offered include:

Thursday, Oct. 8: NAMIGO Talks
Zoom roundtable hosted by WMFE broadcaster Matthew Peddie along with Yasmin Flasterstein, Co-Founder and Executive Director, Peer Support Space; Eric Welch, Executive Director, National Alliance of Mental Illness Greater Orlando; and Tim Cook, CEO, AdventHealth Altamonte Springs. The panel will be discussing mental health trends and statistics with a focus on Central Florida.

Friday, Oct. 9: Orlando Goes Green 
The Wheel at ICON Park and other buildings in Orlando will be lit green this evening, in observance of Mental Illness Awareness Week.

Saturday, Oct. 10: NAMI Florida “All Together Now” Virtual Speaker Series
Panel discussion with NAMIGO's Crisis Intervention team and screening of the documentary The Definition of Insanity. More information here.

Sunday, Oct. 11: Writers Block Open Mic
Virtual Zoom open mic.

Events run every day through this weekend. For more information visit and a full list of all events this week, visit NAMIGO's website or Facebook page.


_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe

