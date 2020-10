Orlando organization NAMIGO marks Mental Illness Awareness Week with a slate of online events and presentations

click image Photo courtesy NAMIGO/Facebook

The Wheel at ICON Park will go green this week

Local organization NAMIGO (National Alliance on Mental Illness Greater Orlando) is putting on a slate of virtual events to mark National Mental Illness Awareness Week – this very week – and this week/month/year the issues they're spotlighting are definitely more important than ever.Every day this week there will be free online events and related happenings to spotlight mental health issues and access to resources and support here in Orlando.The events offered include:Zoom roundtable hosted by WMFE broadcaster Matthew Peddie along with Yasmin Flasterstein, Co-Founder and Executive Director, Peer Support Space; Eric Welch, Executive Director, National Alliance of Mental Illness Greater Orlando; and Tim Cook, CEO, AdventHealth Altamonte Springs. The panel will be discussing mental health trends and statistics with a focus on Central Florida.The Wheel at ICON Park and other buildings in Orlando will be lit green this evening, in observance of Mental Illness Awareness Week.Panel discussion with NAMIGO's Crisis Intervention team and screening of the documentaryVirtual Zoom open mic. Events run every day through this weekend. For more information visit and a full list of all events this week, visit NAMIGO's website or Facebook page