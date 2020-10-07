HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Wednesday, October 7, 2020

Orlando horror-drag star Victoria Black to appear on 'Dragula: Resurrection' special on AMC's Shudder network

Posted By on Wed, Oct 7, 2020 at 11:31 AM

Entertainment Weekly broke the news this week that Orlando horror-drag icon Victoria Elizabeth Black will be part of a special Halloween episode of reality competition Dragula on AMC's Shudder channel.

One-shot episode Dragula: Resurrection – dropping right before Halloween – sets up the fourth season of the Boulet Brothers-hosted program, gathering together standouts from previous seasons for a coveted spot on the next season.



The contestants, including Black, Priscilla Chambers, Dahli and Priscilla Doom, were all standouts and semi-finalists from past seasons, and will be put through their paces in a "ghoulish pageant." The winner gets $20,000 and a spot on the next full season.

Locals will know Black as the matriarch of Orlando horror-drag family Black Haüs (profiled in our Halloween issue last year), a mainstay of the weekly Creature Feature drag night at Southern Nights, and a semi-finalist on Season 2 of Dragula. Black Haüs sister Dollya Black was a close semi-finalist on Season 3 last year.

The two-hour special Dragula: Resurrection premieres on Oct. 20 on AMC's Shudder.



