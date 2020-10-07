HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, October 7, 2020

The Gist

'No Ordinary Love' screens at Ocala Drive-In in October to benefit domestic violence organizations

Posted By on Wed, Oct 7, 2020 at 7:05 PM

click to enlarge PRODUCTION STILL FROM 'NO ORDINARY LOVE'
  • Production still from 'No Ordinary Love'
The 2019 film No Ordinary Love, a film that premiered at the Orlando  Film Festival that same year, is coming back to Central Florida in October for a one-night only screening for a good cause.

No Ordinary Love is a tense psychological thriller that "explores the danger two women face when they begin plotting to escape their manipulative husbands." These are themes that are almost even more urgent now, with domestic violence both exacerbated by and concealed amid an ongoing coronavirus pandemic.



Coinciding with Domestic Violence Awareness Month, No Ordinary Love will begin a U.S. theatrical run with proceeds from ticket sales in some cities going towards local organizations that provide support to those impacted by domestic and intimate partner violence.

"I wanted to create a film that was completely accurate and true to the experience of abuse between intimate partners because this is a complex issue of not knowing when to leave, or how to leave a relationship," Chyna Robinson, the film's writer and director, told Orlando Weekly back in 2019,

No Ordinary Love screens on Saturday, Oct. 24 at 7 & 9:45 p.m. at the nearby Ocala Drive-In. Tickets are $5 and will be available at the gate on a first-come, first-served basis.

Proceeds from ticket sales for this event will be donated to Stand Up Survivor and Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Center in Ocala.

For more information, visit Ocala Drive-In's website or No Ordinary Love's website.



_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Universal Orlando rolls out a new 'free days' ticket promotion for U.S. residents through the end of the year Read More

  2. Delta is now a Category 4 hurricane, and part of Florida is still in the cone of uncertainty Read More

  3. Orlando Meats is moving to Winter Park Read More

  4. Mike Bloomberg gives $500,000 to Orlando-based Poder Latinx for GOTV efforts ahead of November's election Read More

  5. Orlando bar license suspensions are lifted – welcome back, Mathers, Joysticks, Shots and Le Palace Otown Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 30, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation