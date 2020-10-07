HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Wednesday, October 7, 2020

Coronavirus in Florida by the numbers: Increases in unemployment claims, infected inmates, new cases, deaths

Posted By on Wed, Oct 7, 2020 at 10:34 AM

click to enlarge Scientist tests coronavirus samples - PUBLIC DOMAIN/EDITORIAL USE ONLY
  • Public domain/editorial use only
  • Scientist tests coronavirus samples

State agencies updated a variety of numbers Tuesday related to the coronavirus in Florida. Here are some takeaways:

— 720,125: Total number of cases.

— 2,251: Increase in cases from a Monday count.

— 14,767: Deaths of Florida residents.

— 55: Increase in Florida resident deaths from a Monday count.

— 3,951,059: Unemployment claims processed from March 15 to Monday.

— 2,025,358: Unemployment claimants paid.

— 17,029,887,489: State and federal dollars paid to claimants.

— 16,421: State prison inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19.

— 31: Increase in inmates who tested positive from a Monday count.

— 3,224: State corrections workers who have tested positive.

— 358: Youths in state juvenile-justice facilities who have tested positive.

— 354: Youths who are no longer in medical isolation after testing positive.

Sources: Florida Department of Health, Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, Florida Department of Corrections, Florida Department of Juvenile Justice

