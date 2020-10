Orlando electronic artist Jream to headline an outdoors In-Between Series this month

click image Photo courtesy Downtown Arts District/Facebook

Jream

The In-Between Series is returning to the courtyard next to CityArts this month with a set from local electronic project Jream, curated by Downtown Arts District and Timucua Arts Foundation.Jream is an Orlando-based solo artist who whips up a collision of electronics and tripped-out visuals. He's played Circuit Church events, Stardust Video and even opened for Battimore glitch maestro Jeff Carey at Will's Pub.This will be another outside event, and rain permitting, should be a great way to experience Jream's music. (Especially if there's a tiny chill in the air. One can dream.) Jream headlines the In-Between Series on Monday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. There is a $5 suggested donation for entry. Masks and social distancing are mandatory.