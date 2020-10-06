Tuesday, October 6, 2020
New Standard's 'Courses for Causes' dining event benefiting local charities to kick off on Tuesday
By Matthew Moyer
on Tue, Oct 6, 2020 at 2:50 PM
Winter Park's New Standard
venue and restaurant debuts a new “Courses for Causes” event this week, featuring an ongoing series of prix fixe dinners all benefiting local philanthropy.
Courses for Causes launches tonight and runs from Oct. 6-18 with a four-course meal for $45 – and $10 from the sale of each menu will be sent directly to the charity at the end of the promotion. The beneficiary of this run will be Orlando's Edible Education Experience
, headquarters of the Emeril Lagasse Foundation Kitchen House & Culinary Garden.
This first menu features your choice of dishes including a starter, a main (house-made pasta with mushroom-cream ragout, chicken cassoulet or fresh fish) and for dessert, spiced apple upside-down cake à la mode or
crème brûlée.
The next iteration of Courses for Causes dinner will run from Oct. 20-Nov. 1, with proceeds going to the Adult Literacy League.
Reservations for Courses for Causes can be made through the New Standard's website
.
