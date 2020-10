New Standard's 'Courses for Causes' dining event benefiting local charities to kick off on Tuesday

click to enlarge Photo courtesy the New Standard

Winter Park's New Standard venue and restaurant debuts a new “Courses for Causes” event this week, featuring an ongoing series of prix fixe dinners all benefiting local philanthropy.Courses for Causes launches tonight and runs from Oct. 6-18 with a four-course meal for $45 – and $10 from the sale of each menu will be sent directly to the charity at the end of the promotion. The beneficiary of this run will be Orlando's Edible Education Experience , headquarters of the Emeril Lagasse Foundation Kitchen House & Culinary Garden.This first menu features your choice of dishes including a starter, a main (house-made pasta with mushroom-cream ragout, chicken cassoulet or fresh fish) and for dessert, spiced apple upside-down cake à la modecrème brûlée.The next iteration of Courses for Causes dinner will run from Oct. 20-Nov. 1, with proceeds going to the Adult Literacy League.Reservations for Courses for Causes can be made through the New Standard's website