Milk District bar the Nook on Robinson to screen creepy fare in their parking lot on Halloween weekend

click image Bride of Frankenstein

This Devil's Night, why not take in some creepy (and alternately campy) cinematic delights? The Nook on Robinson is putting on a " Spooky Nooky " movie night in their back parking lot, programmed by Joshua Martin of Uncomfortable Brunch and Cartoons & Cereal infamy, on the night before Halloween.The fare on offer is a serving of retro Halloween commercials, Boris Karloff's definitive take onas it aired in 1986 on MTV (I'm fanning myself), and, naturally, Movie night in the Nook's parking lot happens on Friday, Oct. 30, at 6:30 p.m.The event will be socially distanced, according to the organizers. Consider it a drive-in, just without the cars. The event will be free, but feel free to tip Martin.