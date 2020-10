Mike Bloomberg gives $500,000 to Orlando-based Poder Latinx for GOTV efforts ahead of November's election

click image Photo courtesy Mike Bloomberg/Facebook

Actual billionaire Mike Bloomberg announced on Tuesday that he will be donating $500,000 to Orlando-based political action committee Votar Es Poder, to boost Latinx GOTV efforts throughout Florida.The cash infusion to Votar Es Poder PAC is part of Bloomberg's partnership with Poder Latinx , the "largest Latinx-focused civic engagement group in Florida," and comes just in time for the final days of canvassing crunch-time before November's election. Florida is a crucial swing state and turnout of Hispanic voters could be a key factor in November's Presidential election, to say nothing of state races.“With Florida voters across the state already receiving their ballots – and with Florida potentially playing a decisive role in the election – direct voter outreach in support of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris is crucial right now," said Bloomberg in a press statement. "I'm supporting Votar Es Poder PAC's efforts to help get this country back on track by turning out the vote for Joe and Kamala in Central Florida.”Tuesday's donation is another step in Bloomberg's stated commitment to pour $100 million os his fortune into efforts in Florida to unseat Donald Trump.Bloomberg very recently donated approximately $16 million to the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition to pay off the fines and fees of ex-felons. This timely donation is supposedly "under review" by Attorney General Ashley Moody, as part of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' crusade against Amendment 4 – approved overwhelmingly by Florida voters back in 2018 – that would restore voting rights to ex-felons who have served out their sentences.