The Heard

Monday, October 5, 2020

The Heard

Sanford's West End Trading Co. to host tribute to reggae giant Toots Hibbert

Posted By on Mon, Oct 5, 2020 at 10:55 AM

click image PHOTO COURTESY TOOTS AND THE MAYTALS/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Toots and the Maytals/Facebook
Far too many musicians have been taken from of this year, and the death of reggae legend Toots Hibbert was an especially outsized loss. Hibbert and his band Toots & the Maytals helped take reggae music worldwide over the course of a career that dates back to the 1960s.

Toots & the Maytals were worldwide ambassadors for the reggae sound, with hits like "Pressure Drop," "Funky Kingston" and prominent placement on the influential soundtrack to The Harder They Come. Frontman Hibbert was a fearsome performer and going strong as bandleader until the end.



This weekend will see a gathering of local musicians at Sanford's West End Trading Co. paying tribute to the influence Hibbert's music had on their sounds, and it looks to be a doozie.  The Supervillains, Control This!, the Movement, the Ambassadors, Brown Bag Brass Band, and New Rulers will all "Do the Reggay" on Saturday.

West End's Toots & the Maytals tribute show happens on day, Saturday, Oct. 10 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.

This is a seated event with limited capacity. Show organizers ask that you wear a mask to the event.


