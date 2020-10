Sanford's West End Trading Co. to host tribute to reggae giant Toots Hibbert

click image Photo courtesy Toots and the Maytals/Facebook

Far too many musicians have been taken from of this year, and the death of reggae legend Toots Hibbert was an especially outsized loss. Hibbert and his band Toots & the Maytals helped take reggae music worldwide over the course of a career that dates back to the 1960s.Toots & the Maytals were worldwide ambassadors for the reggae sound, with hits like "Pressure Drop," "Funky Kingston" and prominent placement on the influential soundtrack to. Frontman Hibbert was a fearsome performer and going strong as bandleader until the end.This weekend will see a gathering of local musicians at Sanford's West End Trading Co. paying tribute to the influence Hibbert's music had on their sounds, and it looks to be a doozie. The Supervillains, Control This!, the Movement, the Ambassadors, Brown Bag Brass Band, and New Rulers will all " Do the Reggay " on Saturday.West End's Toots & the Maytals tribute show happens on day, Saturday, Oct. 10 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here This is a seated event with limited capacity. Show organizers ask that you wear a mask to the event.