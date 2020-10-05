HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

The Gist

Monday, October 5, 2020

The Gist

Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Monday, Oct. 5, 2020

Posted By on Mon, Oct 5, 2020 at 9:00 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA MAGIC 107.7
  • Photo via Magic 107.7
Every morning on Magic 107.7 FM, Leslye Gale discusses the most interesting Orlando Weekly stories of the day on "Chad & Leslye." Check out Leslye's picks today.

Buffets Are Coming Back Just In Time For The Holidays



For the past twenty-five years, folks have flocked to the Rosen Plaza Hotel on Thanksgiving Day to enjoy their sumptuous buffet.

A tradition some of would have thought would have been postponed this year, but apparently not. - LINK

Did you know Florida had a reptile law?

No worries if you didn't because a judge has just tossed the Florida reptile law, deeming it unconstitutional. - LINK

The Walt Disney Company has undoubtedly taken a financial hit this year.

They are, however, using this slower time to review some seemingly out of date training policies. - LINK

Florida's governor says our decision to close schools last spring was one of our country's worst decisions.

This as tens of thousands of kids are returning to the classroom. - LINK


Check out more stories at OrlandoWeekly.com. Leslye's updates are every weekday morning at 5:10, 6:10, and 8:10 a.m. You can listen to Magic 107.7 live online.

