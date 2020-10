Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Monday, Oct. 5, 2020

click to enlarge Photo via Magic 107.7

For the past twenty-five years, folks have flocked to the Rosen Plaza Hotel on Thanksgiving Day to enjoy their sumptuous buffet.A tradition some of would have thought would have been postponed this year, but apparently not. - LINK Did you know Florida had a reptile law?No worries if you didn't because a judge has just tossed the Florida reptile law, deeming it unconstitutional. - LINK The Walt Disney Company has undoubtedly taken a financial hit this year.They are, however, using this slower time to review some seemingly out of date training policies. - LINK Florida's governor says our decision to close schools last spring was one of our country's worst decisions.This as tens of thousands of kids are returning to the classroom. - LINK