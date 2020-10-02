HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, October 2, 2020

Bloggytown

Florida and counties look to boost farmworker testing

Posted By on Fri, Oct 2, 2020 at 5:27 PM

click to enlarge Florida farmworkers - PHOTO VIA ADOBE STOCK
  • Photo via Adobe Stock
  • Florida farmworkers
State and local agencies are launching an effort to increase COVID-19 testing of farmworkers during the fall harvest season, according to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

The department is working with the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences, the Florida Division of Emergency Management and county governments. Testing will be provided at no cost to farmers, farmworkers and family members.



Initial participating counties are Miami-Dade County and Hillsborough County, according to the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Also, the department said testing dates for St. Lucie and Hendry counties will be coming.

“Florida’s farmworkers are essential workers critical to feeding 150 million Americans, but they’re also more susceptible to respiratory illnesses like COVID-19 and often lack health coverage,” Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried said in a prepared statement Thursday.

“As the harvest season begins, having access to coronavirus testing will help keep farmworkers, their families and their communities safe, with a potential next COVID-19 wave coming this fall.”


_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Renowned Central Florida chef Josh Oakley leaving 1921 Mount Dora for the Monroe Read More

  2. DeSantis allows Florida evictions and foreclosures order to expire Read More

  3. President Trump tests positive for coronavirus, cancels Sanford rally Read More

  4. Soseki, an omakase concept by Taglish chef-owner Mike Collantes, is coming to Winter Park Read More

  5. Florida Supreme Court rejects Orange County sexual abuse lawsuit Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 30, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation