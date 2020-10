Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020

click to enlarge Photo via Magic 107.7

The news of massive layoffs at Orlando's theme parks, as well as the Orlando International Airport, hit Central Florida hard this week.With so many people out of work, state leaders are pushing hard to reopen. — LINK You've tasted his dishes at the Smiling Bison and 1921 Mount Dora.Now, renowned chef Josh Oakley will grace the kitchen at, The Monroe.Set to open in downtown Orlando's Creative Village next year. — LINK This life altering pandemic of 2020 may have put some of Central Florida's most creative minds out of work, but you know what they say, "you can't keep a good man (or woman) down."That's definitely the case with former Universal Orlando HHN creative development show director, Patrick Braillard.we now know as Braillard is the brains behind Central Florida's newest haunt, the Forum of Fear. — LINK