Thursday, October 1, 2020

Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020

Posted By on Thu, Oct 1, 2020 at 10:00 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA MAGIC 107.7
  • Photo via Magic 107.7
Every morning on Magic 107.7 FM, Leslye Gale discusses the most interesting Orlando Weekly stories of the day on "Chad & Leslye." Check out Leslye's picks today.

More Re-Openings Despite Massive Layoffs



The news of massive layoffs at Orlando's theme parks, as well as the Orlando International Airport, hit Central Florida hard this week.

With so many people out of work, state leaders are pushing hard to reopen. — LINK

You've tasted his dishes at the Smiling Bison and 1921 Mount Dora.

Now, renowned chef Josh Oakley will grace the kitchen at, The Monroe.

Set to open in downtown Orlando's Creative Village next year. — LINK

This life altering pandemic of 2020 may have put some of Central Florida's most creative minds out of work, but you know what they say, "you can't keep a good man (or woman) down."

That's definitely the case with former Universal Orlando HHN creative development show director, Patrick Braillard.

we now know as Braillard is the brains behind Central Florida's newest haunt, the Forum of Fear. — LINK

Check out more stories at OrlandoWeekly.com. Leslye's updates are every weekday morning at 5:10, 6:10, and 8:10 a.m. You can listen to Magic 107.7 live online.

