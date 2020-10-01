HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Thursday, October 1, 2020

DeSantis allows Florida evictions and foreclosures order to expire

Posted By on Thu, Oct 1, 2020 at 8:26 AM

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT VIA FLORIDA CHANNEL
  • Screenshot via Florida Channel
Pointing to a move by the federal government to halt evictions, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday let expire an executive order aimed at limiting evictions and foreclosures.

DeSantis on Aug. 31 approved a one-month extension of an order to prevent foreclosures and evictions involving residents “adversely” affected by COVID-19. That order made clear foreclosures and evictions could move forward in circumstances unrelated to the pandemic, such as for non-payment of rent. But on Sept. 4, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an order to halt evictions through the end of the year “to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.”
On Sept. 4, the CDC issued an order to halt evictions through the end of the year 'to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.' tweet this
In a memo Wednesday, DeSantis said he was allowing his executive order to expire to avoid confusion. “The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently enacted a nationwide residential evictions order that provides federal eviction relief to persons who submit a valid declaration to their landlord regarding their inability to pay rent,” the DeSantis memo said.



“(DeSantis’) Executive Order 20-211 had provided a limited, one-month extension of state eviction relief to persons affected by the COVID-19 emergency. Executive Order 20-211 pertaining to the state’s mortgage foreclosure and eviction relief was permitted to expire to avoid any confusion over whether the CDC’s evictions order should apply in a particular circumstance.”


