HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, September 29, 2020

Bloggytown

Black and Hispanic children may face greater COVID-19 risks

Posted By on Tue, Sep 29, 2020 at 1:32 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ADOBE STOCK
  • Photo via Adobe Stock
A federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention review of more than 277,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in school-age children shows adolescents had higher positivity rates than younger children and that race and underlying medical conditions may lead to increased risks of severe illness.

The CDC report shows that between May and September, the average weekly incidence – positive cases per 100,000 children – among adolescents ages 12 to 17 was 37.4 percent, compared to 19 percent for children ages 5 to 11.



Similar to adults, underlying medical conditions appear to play a role in how children fare.

“Among school-aged children who were hospitalized, admitted to an intensive care unit, or who died, 16 percent, 27 percent, and 28 percent, respectively, had at least one underlying medical condition,” the report said.
Hispanic children accounted for 46 percent of cases among younger children and 39 percent of cases among adolescents. tweet this
Fifty-eight percent of the cases reviewed for the report had complete information on the children’s races and ethnicities. Of those 161,387 cases, 42 percent involved Hispanic children, 32 percent were non-Hispanic white and 17 percent were non-Hispanic Black.

Hispanic children accounted for 46 percent of cases among younger children and 39 percent of cases among adolescents.

“Although mortality and hospitalization in school-aged children was low, Hispanic ethnicity, Black race, and underlying conditions were more commonly reported among children who were hospitalized or admitted to an ICU, providing additional evidence that some children might be at increased risk for severe illness associated with COVID-19,” the report said.

“Acute COVID-19 and multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (a potentially dangerous condition known as MIS-C) have been reported to disproportionately affect Hispanic and Black children. Implementing multiple, concurrent mitigation strategies and tailored communications about the importance of promoting and reinforcing behaviors that reduce spread of COVID-19 … can reduce COVID-19 spread in schools and communities.”


_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Studies show COVID-19 was spread via air travel, just as Florida reopens for business Read More

  2. Florida Gov. DeSantis removes COVID-19 restaurants rules and masks penalties Read More

  3. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis expects 'full Super Bowl' in Florida next year Read More

  4. Behind the fight against raising Florida's minimum wage Read More

  5. Incoming Florida House speaker and Republican state senator to oppose $15 minimum wage at Monday press conference Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 23, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation