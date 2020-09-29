HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, September 29, 2020

Bloggytown

Biden's Florida backers say health care is 'on the ballot' on Nov. 3

Posted By on Tue, Sep 29, 2020 at 1:07 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA KUHLMANN, MSC/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • Photo via Kuhlmann, MSC/Wikimedia Commons
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s Florida campaign argued Monday that the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court poses a threat to the Affordable Care Act.

Republicans have quickly rallied behind the federal appeals-court judge after President Donald Trump nominated her Saturday to the Supreme Court. Christian Ulvert, a Miami-based strategic adviser for the Biden campaign, told reporters that “health care is on the ballot. Make no mistake about it.”



Barrett, who sits on the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, has criticized past Supreme Court rulings that upheld the federal health-care law better known as Obamacare.

More than 1.9 million people in Florida signed up this year to obtain coverage through the federal health care exchange set up under the law. But the state is part of an ongoing lawsuit that seeks to end the Affordable Care Act. The Supreme Court is scheduled to take up the lawsuit after the November election.
Sen. Marco Rubio released a statement Saturday saying Barrett is a "well-qualified, highly respected nominee." tweet this
Along with focusing on the Affordable Care Act, the Biden campaign has repeatedly gone after Trump over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Florida’s two Republican U.S. senators, Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, have backed the Barrett nomination, which remains subject to Senate approval.

Rubio released a statement Saturday saying Barrett is a “well-qualified, highly respected nominee” and noted that the Senate already has confirmed her to the appeals court.

Rubio also said he expects Democrats and their allies to try to “assassinate her character” during the confirmation process.

“And in doing so, they will attempt to obstruct the Senate from fulfilling our constitutional duty of advice and consent,” Rubio said. “I believe Judge Barrett would make an excellent Supreme Court justice, and I look forward to once again supporting her nomination in the U.S. Senate.”

_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Studies show COVID-19 was spread via air travel, just as Florida reopens for business Read More

  2. Florida Gov. DeSantis removes COVID-19 restaurants rules and masks penalties Read More

  3. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis expects 'full Super Bowl' in Florida next year Read More

  4. Incoming Florida House speaker and Republican state senator to oppose $15 minimum wage at Monday press conference Read More

  5. Behind the fight against raising Florida's minimum wage Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 23, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation