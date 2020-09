Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Monday, Sept. 28, 2020

click to enlarge

If you just can't being away from your loved ones any longer and are planning on heading home this holiday season, there are some things you should know before you fly. – LINK Last week, Governor Ron DeSantis lifted capacity limitations on Florida bars and restaurants.What does that mean for your safety?Which restaurants are reopening in our area? – LINK Don't forget, 7-11 stores are giving away free whole pizzas this coming Sunday. Here's how to get yours. – LINK