Monday, September 28, 2020

Incoming Florida House speaker and Republican state senator to oppose $15 minimum wage at Monday press conference

Posted By on Mon, Sep 28, 2020 at 9:24 AM

click to enlarge Incoming House Speaker Chris Sprowls, R-Palm Harbor - PHOTO VIA FLORIDA HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
  • Photo via Florida House of Representatives
  • Incoming House Speaker Chris Sprowls, R-Palm Harbor
Incoming House Speaker Chris Sprowls, a Republican from Palm Harbor, and state Republican Chairman Joe Gruters, a senator from Sarasota, are set to host an online news conference opposing Amendment 2, which voters will begin seeing on their ballots this week.

The proposed amendment would gradually raise Florida’s minimum wage to $15 an hour. To approve it, voters must pass the measure by 60 percent or more by the Nov. 3 election day.



Also taking part in the news conference will be Carol Dover, president and CEO of the Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association.

The "2 Hurts You" campaign claims "The middle of a pandemic is not the time for a social experiment with our spiraling economy," but proponents at the "Florida For $15" campaign say "the system is broken and has always been for too many people. And now, working families in Florida are facing overlapping crises of an economic recession, the ongoing pandemic, and systemic racism."

You can watch the press conference, titled "Amendment 2 Hurts You," live at 2 p.m. Monday via this Zoom link.

