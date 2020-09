Swedish metallers Dark Tranquility announce Orlando date in October 2021

click image Photo courtesy Dark Tranquility/Facebook

Who knew that death metal bands would be optimists?Swedish melodic death metal legends Dark Tranquility have bravely penciled in a full round of North American touring set for autumn 2021. The band will be promoting new album, out in November on Century Media.The tour kicks off in September of next year and includes three Florida dates, including one at Winter Park metal haven, the Haven Lounge."It's hard to even imagine this happening," said DT frontman Mikael Stanne to Blabbermouth earlier this week. "But I really hope so and it's going to be very, very awesome. It's been a while and it will be a while still, but we're coming back to America."We know how you're feeling, Mikael. Dark Tranquility, Obscura, and Nailed to Obscurity play the Haven Lounge on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 at 6 p.m. Tickets are $25-$75.