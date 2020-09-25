HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Friday, September 25, 2020

The Heard

Swedish metallers Dark Tranquility announce Orlando date in October 2021

Posted By on Fri, Sep 25, 2020 at 3:58 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY DARK TRANQUILITY/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Dark Tranquility/Facebook
Who knew that death metal bands would be optimists?

Swedish melodic death metal legends Dark Tranquility have bravely penciled in a full round of North American touring set for autumn 2021. The band will be promoting new album Moment, out in November on Century Media.



The tour kicks off in September of next year and includes three Florida dates, including one at Winter Park metal haven, the Haven Lounge.

"It's hard to even imagine this happening," said DT frontman Mikael Stanne to Blabbermouth earlier this week. "But I really hope so and it's going to be very, very awesome. It's been a while and it will be a while still, but we're coming back to America."

We know how you're feeling, Mikael.

Dark Tranquility, Obscura, and Nailed to Obscurity play the Haven Lounge on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 at 6 p.m. Tickets are $25-$75.


_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. DeSantis calls for tougher Florida laws on protesters Read More

  2. Orlando Taco Week starts Wednesday with $5 taco specials across the city Read More

  3. Central Florida 7-Eleven stores will give away free whole pizzas on first Sunday of October Read More

  4. Florida Gov. DeSantis plans to roll back COVID-19 restrictions on restaurants statewide, regardless of local rules Read More

  5. Florida Gov. DeSantis removes COVID-19 restaurants rules and masks penalties Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 23, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation