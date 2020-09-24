HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Thursday, September 24, 2020

The Original Anthony's Pizzeria is coming to College Park, replacing Due Amici

Guess what, College Park?!? Due Amici, the Italian joint that aroused mixed feelings in me, has closed and is about to get replaced by ...

... another Italian joint.



Yes, the Original Anthony's Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant has moved into the space that was long occupied by Kingfish Grill on Edgewater Drive and will serve the same dishes that all the gazillion other Original Anthony's Pizzeria & Restaurant outlets from DeBary to Kissimmee serve.

There are no less than five Italian restaurants along Edgewater Drive, three – Trevi Pasta, Armando's and Adriatico – within mere feet of Due Amici Anthony's; Ragazzi's and Tornatore's are about a mile away.

Oh, there's a Papa John's too.

Anthony's will open this Monday.

