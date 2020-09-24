HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

The Heard

Thursday, September 24, 2020

The Heard

Swamp Sistas to go 'Inside the Creative Mind' of Orlando musicians in October

Posted By on Thu, Sep 24, 2020 at 2:31 PM

click image Beth McKee - PHOTO BY MIKE DUNN, COURTESY BETH MCKEE/FACEBOOK
  • Photo by Mike Dunn, courtesy Beth McKee/Facebook
  • Beth McKee
Local femme musical collective Swamp Sistas will be spending Sundays in October picking the brains of some of Orlando best musicians with their new, virtual "Month of Sundays: Inside the Creative Mind" series.

Head Sista Beth McKee will interview one of a fearsome quartet of performers across genre each Sunday: folk luminary Terri Binion, hip-hop rising star E-Turn, Americana powerhouse Hannah Harber Wynn, and indie-rock polymath Tierney Tough,



Terri Binion kicks off "Month of Sundays: Inside the Creative Mind" broadcasting on the Swamp Sistas Facebook Live on Sunday, Oct. 4 at 1 p.m.


_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe

