Thursday, September 24, 2020
Swamp Sistas to go 'Inside the Creative Mind' of Orlando musicians in October
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Thu, Sep 24, 2020 at 2:31 PM
click image
-
Photo by Mike Dunn, courtesy Beth McKee/Facebook
-
Beth McKee
Local femme musical collective Swamp Sistas
will be spending Sundays in October picking the brains of some of Orlando best musicians with their new, virtual "Month of Sundays: Inside the Creative Mind" series.
Head Sista Beth McKee
will interview one of a fearsome quartet of performers across genre each Sunday: folk luminary Terri Binion, hip-hop rising star E-Turn, Americana powerhouse Hannah Harber Wynn, and indie-rock polymath Tierney Tough,
Terri Binion kicks off "Month of Sundays: Inside the Creative Mind"
broadcasting on the Swamp Sistas Facebook Live
on Sunday, Oct. 4 at 1 p.m.
