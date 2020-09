Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020

click to enlarge Photo via Magic 107.7

You may already be a fan of Publix and Instacart, the shopping service that allows you to do your grocery shopping from the convenience of your kitchen table.Winn Dixie is now jumping onto the grocery delivery bandwagon, with the announcement they've partnered with Uber Eats. – LINK We were all disappointed when Elton John canceled his "Yellow Brick Road Tour" at Orlando's Amway Center.Today, Elton announced the tour will resume.Unfortunately, not until 2022 and Orlando is set for April of that year. – LINK If you're looking for safe, family fun this Halloween (and who isn't) Gatorland is bringing back it's spooky offering all month long. – LINK Here's a number that will blow your mind.Cruise ship behemoth, Carnival, is losing $17,000.00 a minute!The question is, "can Carnival Cruise Lines stay afloat"? – LINK