Wednesday, September 23, 2020

Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020

Posted By on Wed, Sep 23, 2020 at 10:00 AM

Every morning on Magic 107.7 FM, Leslye Gale discusses the most interesting Orlando Weekly stories of the day on "Chad & Leslye." Check out Leslye's picks today.

It's Taco Week Ya'll! Orlando Weekly



I'm pretty sure Taco Week should last a month, but since it doesn't, let's get to it. - LINK

While many holiday events are canceling or scaling back this year, Orlando's Leu Gardens will be immersing guests in more than a million twinkling lights. - LINK

After what seems like years of discussions, has ended with a newly renamed Stonewall Jackson Middle School.

The Orlando middle school will no longer bear the name of a confederate soldier but of a Hall of Fame Baseball player who died helping underprivileged children. - LINK


Check out more stories at OrlandoWeekly.com. Leslye's updates are every weekday morning at 5:10, 6:10, and 8:10 a.m. You can listen to Magic 107.7 live online.

