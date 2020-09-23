HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, September 23, 2020

The Gist

Anniversary virtual performance of 'Jesus Hopped the A Train' set for this weekend

Posted By on Wed, Sep 23, 2020 at 12:50 PM

click image Dennis Neal - PHOTO COURTESY THE ARTIST
  • Photo courtesy the artist
  • Dennis Neal
Central Florida theater luminaries will be marking the 12th anniversary of their performance of the play Jesus Hopped the A Train with an exclusive weekend Zoom reprise.

The cast and crew of this performance will feature returns from Lawrence Benjamin, Alexis Jackson, Dennis Neal, Jeremy Wood, new actor Hector Sanchez Jr, as well as John DiDonna (director), Meghan Pelfrey (stage manager), and Troy A. Jackson (assistant producer).



Jesus Hopped the A Train, a gritty look at life in Rikers Island written by Stephen Adly Guirgis, premiered Off Broadway in 2000 – with Philip Seymour Hoffman directing – to widespread acclaim.

In 2008, DiDonna and his Empty Spaces Theatre Co. cohorts staged the work at the Lowndes Shakespeare Center to similarly positive reactions. An Orlando Weekly review published at the time was enthusiastic:

The ensemble cast members admirably anchor their well-cast characters. As the larger-than-life Lucius, Neal gives us one hell of a show; he is a powerful man — in his stature, in his faith, in his demons. His soulful, prayerlike monologue, spoken as he jumps through his exercise routine, is at once funny and pathetic. There are more than a few moments like this in the play — not knowing whether to laugh or cry at the inhumanity of humanity. That's the signature of director John DiDonna, who worked in collaboration with Seth Kubersky and Joel Warren to present the local premiere of the Guirgis sensation.

Jesus Hopped the A Train screens only on Friday, Sept. 25 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 26 at 7:30 p.m.

This is an invite-only performance limited to the local area. To receive password/access information, send a tip in the amount of $15 – instead of a formal ticket purchase – to phantasorlando@gmail.com through Paypal and include the code word 'Jesus' and the date of the screening you desire. Proceeds from the show will be split evenly between two charities – Central Florida Entertainment Advocacy and My Brother's Keeper Orlando – and the actors, staff and crew of the show.


_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orlando Taco Week starts Wednesday with $5 taco specials across the city Read More

  2. Orlando's Leu Gardens will immerse visitors in a million lights at 'Dazzling Nights' holiday event Read More

  3. Florida-based Carnival, losing more than $17,000 a minute, offloads 18 ships in effort to stay afloat Read More

  4. Op-ed: Mask-free Christian gatherings that claim 'freedom to worship' are in fact a demonstration of self-centeredness Read More

  5. Orlando's Stonewall Jackson Middle School to receive a new name Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 16, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation