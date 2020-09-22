HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, September 22, 2020

Bloggytown

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio supports vote on Ginsburg replacement to Supreme Court

Posted By on Tue, Sep 22, 2020 at 7:30 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA MARCO RUBIO/TWITTER
  • Photo via Marco Rubio/Twitter
U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., said Monday the Senate should consider President Donald Trump’s nominee to replace U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Friday at age 87 of cancer.

The death has touched off a political firestorm because the Republican-controlled Senate in 2016 refused to take up Democratic President Barack Obama’s nomination of Merrick Garland for the Supreme Court during an election year. But Trump, with the backing of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has vowed to quickly nominate a replacement for Ginsburg, setting up a vote in the Senate.



Rubio said in a prepared statement Monday that Trump, who is running for re-election in November, should “exercise his duty to name a nominee. And the Senate should once again exercise its constitutional obligation and decide whether or not to consent to his choice.”
"Unlike President Obama in 2016, President Trump is on the ballot and can be rewarded or held accountable for his choice in November." tweet this
Rubio added, “I will review the record of President Trump’s nominee, and I will provide my consent if I find they are qualified and will respect the law as written. If I conclude they do not meet this standard, as I did in 2016, I will withhold consent. And unlike President Obama in 2016, President Trump is on the ballot and can be rewarded or held accountable for his choice in November.”

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., said Friday night that he supports considering Trump’s nominee. “It would be irresponsible to allow an extended vacancy on the Supreme Court,” Scott said in a prepared statement. “I believe that President Trump’s nominee should get a vote in the U.S. Senate.”


_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Biden's support among Hispanic Florida voters could be stronger, and community leaders are calling for action Read More

  2. 'John Lewis: Good Trouble' coming to Orlando's Dr. Phillips Center Read More

  3. Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried lashes out on eve of awaited cabinet meeting Read More

  4. Orlando Philharmonic to invite 200 Parramore students free to opening night stadium performance Read More

  5. Florida man misquotes 'A Bug's Life,' after getting booted from Disney World for not wearing a mask Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 16, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation