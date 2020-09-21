HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, September 21, 2020

Bloggytown

Op-Ed: Judicial Nominating Committee needs reform after botched Florida Supreme Court Appointment

Posted By on Mon, Sep 21, 2020 at 2:44 PM

click to enlarge Perry E. Thurston, Jr. is a Democrat representing Florida’s 33rd Senate District. - PHOTO COURTESY OF THE AUTHOR
  • Photo courtesy of the author
  • Perry E. Thurston, Jr. is a Democrat representing Florida’s 33rd Senate District.
Leave it to an uber-partisan and ideological governor to politicize what should have been an apolitical process: selecting a qualified black jurist for a seat on the state’s highest court. So, for the first time in 41 years, the Florida Supreme Court has no black justice.

The Florida Supreme Court unanimously ruled that Gov. Ron DeSantis exceeded his authority in nominating Palm Beach County Circuit Court Judge Renatha Francis to the High Court. The justices ordered him to find a new nominee, and the governor initially balked — no, whined — before naming Jamie Grosshans, an appellate court judge as a replacement.



Prior to the final ruling, the governor flew to Broward County for an embarrassing press conference with several elected officials in a futile attempt to divide the black community and shift the blame for his botched appointment. There’s a reason no black jurist now sits on the High Court: Gov. Ron DeSantis. He had several chances to make it happen and simply blew it.

Eight months ago, state Sen. Daryl Rouson and I urged the governor to diversify the Supreme Court by appointing a black jurist. At the time, he had options as the Judicial Nominating Commission that vets Supreme Court nominees had several black jurists under consideration. None of those better qualified candidates made the cut.

Unfortunately, the way Florida selects judges is a big part of the problem. What began as a reform to take politics out of the process has become so manipulated and marginalized that its legal, nonpartisan and non-ideological origins are almost unrecognizable. Qualified black attorneys seeking a judicial appointment can only wonder if merit counts for anything.

To correct what is now partisan rigmarole passing for a selection process, I am calling for the resignation of the members of the JNC responsible for vetting state Supreme Court nominees. I am also re-filing a bill to de-politicize the process by changing the way JNC members are appointed. The process now favors lawyers possessing the connections and the ideology to please the governor rather than the talents and zeal to serve the public.

It's easy to point fingers at Judge Francis or State Rep. Geraldine Thompson, D-Windermere, whose lawsuit stopped the appointment. Both are intelligent and talented women. Anyone looking for a scapegoat should consider the person who has the power to appoint qualified black jurists to the Florida Supreme Court and chose not to — Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The Florida Supreme Court is no inconsequential institution. Neither is the selection process that considers attorneys and judges to reach the state highest court. Our state needs an independent judiciary that inspires confidence, and that will happen only through reforming the JNC and curbing the governor’s heavy-handed influence over judicial appointments.

Perry E. Thurston, Jr. is a Democrat representing Florida’s 33rd Senate District.

_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The Orlando Forum to offer Halloween-themed dinner show and 'Tunnel of the Damned' maze in October Read More

  2. Florida man misquotes 'A Bug's Life,' after getting booted from Disney World for not wearing a mask Read More

  3. A Florida bar is banning customers from wearing masks Read More

  4. DeSantis signs new Florida laws on license plates and shark fins Read More

  5. Biden support with Hispanic Florida voters could be stronger, and community leaders are calling for action Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 16, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation