Monday, September 21, 2020

Bloggytown

Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Monday, Sept. 21, 2020

Posted By on Mon, Sep 21, 2020 at 10:00 AM

click to enlarge leslye-gale-2020-1-titles.jpg
Every morning on Magic 107.7 FM, Leslye Gale discusses the most interesting Orlando Weekly stories of the day on "Chad & Leslye." Check out Leslye's picks today.

"One Dew-Garita Please" Said Everyone



Not that most of us needed a reason to head back to Red Lobster, but now you can pair your cheddar biscuit with what's being called the "Dew-Garita. - LINK

Hats off to the big cable TV networks for jumping in and helping out a segment of Florida's population fighting for the right to vote.

Felons recebtly won the right to vote in the sunshine state, but before they can mark a single ballot they must clear any debt they owe the state.

Find out more about the "Fees and Fines" program. - LINK

Remember Sister Hazel?

They're the rock band with Florida ties that was big in the nineties.

They're coming to the Central Florida Fairgrounds next month for a drive-in concert. - LINK


Check out more stories at OrlandoWeekly.com. Leslye's updates are every weekday morning at 5:10, 6:10, and 8:10 a.m. You can listen to Magic 107.7 live online.

