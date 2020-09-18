HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Friday, September 18, 2020

Today is National Black Voter Day, a reminder that the registration deadline is looming

Posted By on Fri, Sep 18, 2020 at 3:46 PM

Black Entertainment Television has pioneered a nonpartisan campaign called #ReclaimYourVote with the intent of recognizing today, Sept. 18, as National Black Voter Day.

The campaign aims to mobilize Black voters to make their voices heard. National Black Voter Day helps make voting more accessible, so everyone can exercise their right. The day will highlight voter registration, educate on the process and provide resources for voting rights restoration.



The easiest and most recommended way to make sure your voice is heard this election is by registering to vote by Oct. 5, and requesting a mail-in ballot.

Voter suppression is nothing new. It’s been around for centuries. Black people had to fight for their right to vote, and even then, still had to endure Black codes (restrictive laws that make it hard for Black people to vote) and poll taxes that kept them from being able to exercise their right to vote.

A modern-day instance of Black vote suppression is Florida Sen. Rick Scott denying the restoration of voting rights to twice as many Black former felons as their white counterparts in 2018, when he was governor.

These individuals had to plead their case to reclaim their constitutional right, only to be overwhelmingly denied their suffrage because of sentences they'd already served.

Fortunately, the 2020 presidential candidates are aware of the value of the Black vote. President Donald Trump and presidential candidate Joe Biden both lead initiatives to help Black voters get to the ballot.

President Trump started a campaign "Black Voices for Trump" back in February 2020 as a way to engage Black voters after only receiving 8 percent of the African-American vote in 2016. The initiatives and progress of that campaign are unknown at this time.

Former Vice President Biden's Florida campaign will be hosting events to engage and mobilize Black voters starting the weekend of Sept. 19, according to a media press release from the Biden campaign.

Ultimately, if you want a say in what happens in your country and your county, you must vote!
